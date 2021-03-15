Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,174.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 73,173 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 60,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 996.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,182 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.75. 6,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,875. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

