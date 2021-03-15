Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,439 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.11. 532,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,852,125. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

