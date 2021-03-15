Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 405,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,788,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,841,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.37. 420,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,436. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27.

