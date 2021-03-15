Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

IIPR stock traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.40. 13,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.