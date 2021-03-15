Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 146.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $731.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,214. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $753.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $745.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

