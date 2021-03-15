Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,833.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,835. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. 37,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,629. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

