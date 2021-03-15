Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 274.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Square stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.53. The company had a trading volume of 188,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,815,298. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.36, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.94.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,846 shares in the company, valued at $39,323,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,030 shares of company stock worth $199,952,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

