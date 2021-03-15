Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 91,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

