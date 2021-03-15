Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 172.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock traded down $11.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,050.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,686. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,030.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,754.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

