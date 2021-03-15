Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.39.

HD traded up $6.32 on Monday, hitting $279.42. The company had a trading volume of 144,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,520. The company has a market cap of $300.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

