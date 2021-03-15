Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.25. 64,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,743. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.75. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

