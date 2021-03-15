Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 197,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 172,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,666. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $95.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20.

