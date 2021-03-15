Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after buying an additional 254,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 999,483 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average of $111.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.