Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of AllianceBernstein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 332,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 320,772 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.37. 9,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

