Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 6,499 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 175.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.61. The company had a trading volume of 704,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,057,047. The company has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $272.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.18.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

