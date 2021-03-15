Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.38% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 82,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK remained flat at $$175.65 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.22. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $182.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.