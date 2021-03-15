Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 173.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $56,572,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $33,053,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 273,059 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock worth $375,038,743. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.22. 211,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,971. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

