Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $98.61. 39,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.