Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,008 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.