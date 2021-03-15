Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.08. 441,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,815,574. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.23.

