Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,444,000 after purchasing an additional 485,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $395.11. 116,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,466. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $397.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

