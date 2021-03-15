JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 11th total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 863,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ JAN opened at $9.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39. JanOne has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

In other news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $35,568.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

