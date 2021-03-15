Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,225,300 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the February 11th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,837.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAF opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
