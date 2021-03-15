Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,225,300 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the February 11th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,837.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAF opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

