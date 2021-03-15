Jarvis+ (JAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $165,817.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $487,234.39 and $165,817.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00048031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00655618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071956 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035246 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

