Jason Mullins Sells 5,343 Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 5,343 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.38, for a total value of C$685,936.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,110,386.71.

Jason Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of goeasy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total value of C$1,404,173.12.

Shares of GSY traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$131.15. The company had a trading volume of 86,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,280. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. goeasy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$21.08 and a 1 year high of C$135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million. Equities analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 10.3800008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

GSY has been the subject of several research reports. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.25.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

