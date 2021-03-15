Javier L. Evan Sells 3,000 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,872,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,294,000 after buying an additional 1,370,086 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $13,699,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

