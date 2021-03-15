Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aviva in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aviva’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

