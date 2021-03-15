Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $318.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.00 and its 200-day moving average is $268.34. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

