Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMRON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OMRON in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OMRNY stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. OMRON has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $97.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OMRON by 1,446.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in OMRON by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in OMRON by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in OMRON by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in OMRON by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,575,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

