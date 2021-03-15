Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legal & General Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.23.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

LGGNY stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

