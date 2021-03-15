Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.22

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1721941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.