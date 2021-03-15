Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,094 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

