Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Establishment Labs in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $58.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $76.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Establishment Labs by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,917 shares of company stock worth $1,845,196. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

