Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich Sells 19,600 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. 2,300,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in WestRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

