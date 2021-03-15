Jennifer Leigh Hauschildt Buys 309 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Jennifer Leigh Hauschildt bought 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,027.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $517.49 million, a P/E ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 78,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

