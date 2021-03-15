Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Update

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the February 11th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 382.0 days.
DRTGF stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. Jet2 has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $20.41.
About Jet2
