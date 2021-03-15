JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,712 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of JetBlue Airways worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $20.43 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

