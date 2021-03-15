JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.08

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter.

JFE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

