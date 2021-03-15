JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 5.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.02 and last traded at $46.79. Approximately 1,857,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,956,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

