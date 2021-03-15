JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 5.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.02 and last traded at $46.79. Approximately 1,857,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,956,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91.
About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
