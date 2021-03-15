John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Sets New 12-Month High at $294.50

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 294.50 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.78), with a volume of 1087930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of John Menzies from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 223.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.80. The stock has a market cap of £243.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

