Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.40

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.40 and last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 3679511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,433,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,348,000 after acquiring an additional 590,075 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

