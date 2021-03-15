Johnson Rice Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Johnson Rice in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

NYSE:PXD opened at $165.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 162.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,173. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

