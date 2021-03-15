Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $25,119.84 and approximately $10,567.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00048619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.64 or 0.00657390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00035154 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

