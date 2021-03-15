JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€280.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €271.50 ($319.41).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock traded down €1.10 ($1.29) on Monday, reaching €298.90 ($351.65). The stock had a trading volume of 560,959 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €282.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €279.70. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.