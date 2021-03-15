JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by Taal Capital Management LP

Taal Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.2% of Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.87. 143,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,330,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $157.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.