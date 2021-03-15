JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $162,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 251,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.15. 365,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,330,993. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $473.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.