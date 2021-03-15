JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $617,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $154.97. 220,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,330,993. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.