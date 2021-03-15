JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.16. The stock had a trading volume of 443,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $157.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

