JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 895.56 ($11.70).

LON:JD traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 836 ($10.92). 1,117,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The company has a market cap of £8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 42.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 817.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 802.22. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

