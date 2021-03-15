Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.37

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.37 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.75 ($0.22). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.21), with a volume of 4,793,899 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.92. The firm has a market cap of £367.62 million and a PE ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other Jubilee Metals Group news, insider Leon Coetzer sold 4,393,736 shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £571,185.68 ($746,257.75). Also, insider Colin Bird bought 500,000 shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($71,857.85).

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

